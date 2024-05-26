Patch 2024.5.25.2

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where default controls would reappear when dying.
- Fixed an issue where mouse would show at incorrect times when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where button binds would push up the ability. Set this back to be cut off at the bottom of the ability.
New:
- Removed the "Overall Scalability" from the video settings, as it was not interacting well with resolution scale values.
- Removed the Undying's garb book that was incorrectly placed in starting area.
- Moved the thieves further away from the Mysterious Old Man to avoid them being annoying when in dialogue.
- Added functionality when using a controller and talking to an NPC, moving the left joystick in any direction will select the first response available.
- Reduced the amount of damage summoned mages deal with their aoe abilities when summoned by enemy AI. This was previously causing some instances where mages would do an absurd amount of damage.
Changed files in this update