Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 26 May 2024

Miscelaneous fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14497009 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC

  • Fix Beralt and Mauber shotguns. Now they shouldn't get jammed anymore and only one reload is needed to replenish the magazine.
  • Fix Sinden Border not displacing UI initializing correctly when a game starts.
  • Remove level up screen showing diamonds, as this currency does not exists on Steam.

