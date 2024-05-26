- Fix Beralt and Mauber shotguns. Now they shouldn't get jammed anymore and only one reload is needed to replenish the magazine.
- Fix Sinden Border not displacing UI initializing correctly when a game starts.
- Remove level up screen showing diamonds, as this currency does not exists on Steam.
Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 26 May 2024
Miscelaneous fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2950871
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2950872
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2950873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update