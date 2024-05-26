 Skip to content

CaseCracker2 update for 26 May 2024

Updated on May 26t

Share · View all patches · Build 14496960 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 03:39:05 UTC by Wendy

  • Optimize the text.
  • Update the wall of appreciation to include names up until May 24th, meaning users who have been added to the wall on or before May 24th.
    Note: In addition to users who have added their wishlists and followed, users who have purchased and followed can also be featured on the wall. Please ensure names do not contain special characters or other sensitive content.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2294451
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2294452
  • Loading history…
