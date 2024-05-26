 Skip to content

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 26 May 2024

05.26.2024-- Repair optimization

05.26.2024 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 03:19:22 UTC

-- Fixed bug where you can't sell chicken

  • Reduce the price of all items in Hannah's Dream Store
    -- Modify egg production
    -- Some minor bugs
    If any archive is lost, please contact me. Have a good weekend!

