05.26.2024-- Repair optimization

-- Fixed bug where you can't sell chicken
- Reduce the price of all items in Hannah's Dream Store
-- Modify egg production
-- Some minor bugs
If any archive is lost, please contact me. Have a good weekend!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-- Fixed bug where you can't sell chicken
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update