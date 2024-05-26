 Skip to content

Laypo Simulator update for 26 May 2024

v0.5.4.6

26 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.5.4.6

Logo:

  • Changed how the logo looks!

Main Menu:
Changes:

  • Changes to the text boxes

Laypo SImulator II:
Added:

  • Added Harvesting
  • Added Build Tab
  • Adding Destroy Tab
  • Added Close Tab
  • Can now place Wooden Walls
  • Can remove Wooden Walls
  • Added Doors
  • Roofs, if roofs are 16 pixels away from walls. The roofs collapse

Changes:

  • Changed the width of the Inventory Tab
  • Changed Gardening to Cutting
  • Cutting is now randomised between 1 to 50 instead of 1 to 10

Extraterrestrial Invasion:
Bug Fix:

  • Asteroid spawning on player!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 14496796
English Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
