v0.5.4.6
Logo:
- Changed how the logo looks!
Main Menu:
Changes:
- Changes to the text boxes
Laypo SImulator II:
Added:
- Added Harvesting
- Added Build Tab
- Adding Destroy Tab
- Added Close Tab
- Can now place Wooden Walls
- Can remove Wooden Walls
- Added Doors
- Roofs, if roofs are 16 pixels away from walls. The roofs collapse
Changes:
- Changed the width of the Inventory Tab
- Changed Gardening to Cutting
- Cutting is now randomised between 1 to 50 instead of 1 to 10
Extraterrestrial Invasion:
Bug Fix:
- Asteroid spawning on player!
Changed depots in beta branch