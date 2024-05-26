v0.5.3 Save-MORE-Settings Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14496759 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces numerous quality-of-life improvements, most of which I wanted to get out in the previous update but I ran out of time.

v0.5.3 Save-MORE-Setting Update! (5/25/2024)

Virtual Gamepads:

-Virtual gamepads will now auto-connect if a gamepad binding is detected when the handheld is enabled, the dashboard is toggled, or a gamepad button press is attempted (Auto-connect/disconnect can be disabled in the General settings.)

-Virtual gamepads will auto-disconnect if a binding is loaded with a different virtual gamepad type or the default virtual gamepad is changed (Auto-connect/disconnect can be disabled in the General settings.)

-Binding the DualShock 4 touchpad to an Xbox 360 controller layout no longer fallbacks to a "back" button press. Instead, it just does nothing.

-Added slight jitter when thumbsticks are perfectly centered to prevent inputs from being desynced from not being properly updated (This behavior can be toggled off per-bindings profile)

-Virtual DualShock 4 controllers can now simulate the button press at the end of a trigger pull. This will be simulated by VR controllers that have a tactile trigger click (i.e. Index, Vive). For inputs that don't have a tactile trigger click, or if "trigger_full_click" is not bound in the SteamVR Bindings UI (i.e. Oculus Touch), then a threshold of >99% trigger pull will be used. (This behavior can be toggled off per-bindings profile)

General:

-"Analog Stick Multiplier" renamed to "Joystick Multiplier"

-Added section for virtual gamepad settings such as default virtual gamepad type and automatic connect/disconnect

Bindings:

-Presets moved to the new Quick Start tab

-Added new icons to represent Keyboard & Mouse bindings and Gamepad bindings

-Bindings now auto-save when changing a binding and will auto-load at startup

-Added confirmation text for saving and loading bindings files

-Gamepad type now saves with the bindings file, along with the added option to use the default gamepad type

-Bindings file now saves what page/tab you were on in the Bindings menu

-Instead of having two separate buttons for connecting virtual Xbox 360 and DualShock 4 controllers, there is now one "Connect Virtual Gamepad" button which changes to a "Disconnect Virtual Gamepad" button when a virtual gamepad is connected

-Sliders in the keyboard & mouse bindings are now updated properly when the "Reset Bindings" button is pressed when not being shown

-Fixed bug where the wrong scroll value would be used when binding a single scroll after loading a binding

-"Single Scrolling" renamed to "One Shot Scroll" and "Continuous Scrolling" renamed to "Continuous Scroll"

-Fixed issue where switching between gamepad types would make analog modifiers disappear from the VR buttons list

-The depreciated "LTrigger" and "RTrigger" bindings now get converted to "LTAxis" and "RTAxis" respectively

-Current Binding texts for gamepad DPads are now more consistent with other gamepad bindings

-The "Expanded Keyboard" bindings tab button moved below the standard keyboard and next to the new "Mouse" bindings tab button

-Expanded Keyboard layout rearranged to be more aesthetically pleasing

Input Simulator:

-Analog values bound to Trackpad Center fixed to use the correct input

Input Visualizer:

-The "Dashboard is open or SteamVR binding is incomplete" message changed to say "Inputs disabled while dashboard is open or SteamVR binding is incomplete"

Colors:

-Added confirmation text for saving and loading color files

-Color settings will now auto-save when changed and will auto-load on startup

-"On Text/Symbol" renamed to "On Glyphs", and "On Background" renamed to "Behind Glyphs"

-The gamepad face button color setting now saves with color files

-Fixed gamepad face button colors "Behind Glyphs" and "Off" settings not working properly for the DualShock controller layout

-Fixed certain gamepad input text colors not changing properly when in an active state

-The face button color will now show on the glyph face when a button is pressed when "Behind Glyphs" is selected

Index:

-Default bindings for Index controllers changed to be the same as Oculus controllers as the trackpads on Index controllers don't work very well as DPads

About:

-Added Rollthered's sticker and name to special thanks section for creating the new DJ Frog Advert. If you want your own name and/or sticker added to VH, consider becoming a memeber at https://buymeacoffee.com/zanycatxr/membership