 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Idle Space Navy update for 26 May 2024

Idle Space Navy 0.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14496747 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Idle Space Navy 0.10.0 is live, and comes out with a whole host of improvements!

For more details, check out Devnote XXXVII on Phoenix Aura (with screenshots) or on Steam!

A full changelog will be posted tomorrow morning.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2570642
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2570643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link