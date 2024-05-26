 Skip to content

九尾异神录 the nine tailed celestial fox Playtest update for 26 May 2024

Version Update: 1.04EA Minor Update - The Nine Tailed Celestial Fox

Last edited 26 May 2024

Fixed the main bug in the Library
Fixed several other bugs.

