Patch 0.0.8 - Language Support

Language Support EA is now in beta.

This includes all content for early access. It is not yet stable completely and may contain some bugs. If you encounter any bugs, please report them on Discord, and we will fix them promptly.

Language Support for Early Access Version (Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese)

Perks "Elemental Specialist" trigger condition has been relaxed :

Before : +30% attack rate / cooldown recovery when all weapons are imbued with the same element.

After : +30% attack rate / cooldown recovery when weapons have only one or no elemental imbued.



Bug Fixes

Fixed Energy Nova upgrade "Electric Field" now increases enemy's taken damage properly.

Fixed Spectacular Carnival (massive wave) has been improved in the early stages of the game, particularly around 6~7 minute mark.

Balance

Magic Arrow upgrade "Implosion" : damage bonus per Vulnerability stack 50% -> 75%

Bubble Vortex upgrade "Sateliting" : damage bonus 25% -> 100%

Siege Ballista upgrade "Fortify" : attack rate buff per Fortify 5% -> 11%

Tip. Language support requests can be made in the suggestions-system tab on Discord. However, please note that it may take some days to process!