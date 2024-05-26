Day two patch (v.1.0.2)

Another fix for the big things that have come up in the first day! Thanks to everyone who helped me track these ones down. Again, please make sure your version of the game on Steam is updated (look for the "v.1.0.2" in the bottom right of the title screen)
Changes for 1.0.2:
- Fixed items disappearing from cargo platform while boarding other ships
- Fixed crash when going through Second's story on certain planets
- Fixed issue with save/load menu cancel button
- Fixed master volume setting not saving
- Fixed objects coming out of the microwave wrong
- Fixed Red scene 3 clashing with bar scene
- Fixed purchases not appearing if you buy them too fast
- Fixed missing meal commentary
- You can no longer sit in the cockpit chair while carrying an item
- Fixed fuel tanks overfilling from Hole's ability
- Fixed red weed spawning in places it can't be cut off
- Adjusted volume differential between in ship and on planet
- You can no longer drop items in the space behind the impulse engine
- Fixed dummies being interactable from outside ship
- Red weed no longer blocks you
- Fixed issue with closing console during Burlap introductory scene
- Fixed hang during Magu scene 3 on certain planets
- Removed the possibility of sector names randomly being slurs
