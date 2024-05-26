 Skip to content

Leaf's Odyssey update for 26 May 2024

Version 1.0.4 changelog

Version 1.0.4 changelog

Last edited 26 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tower of Destiny room changes:

  • Three Lanes: Changed some water tiles to pit tiles to fix accidental misdirection
  • Chain: Added hot coals to discourage trying an unpleasant solution

Editor:

  • Fixed a bug allowing duplication of player start position
  • Fixed a crash when undoing room deletion or reverting changes
  • Poison trail can no longer be placed in the same tile as walls or other permanent obstacles
  • Winning the game while testing a world now gives the option to return to the editor rather than returning to the main menu

Bugfix:

  • Fixed directional controls being displayed with a mix of both WASD and arrow keys in some circumstances
  • Fixed room reset undo behavior preference applying only to undo; redo now behaves the same way
  • Fixed an incorrect edge case in bomb bug fleeing behavior
  • Fixed incorrect display of uncleared room count on game ending screen
  • Fixed an edge case where a key could be picked up and carried by a monster under specific circumstances
  • If the keyboard is disconnected during play, currently held keys no longer continue repeating

