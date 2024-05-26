Version 1.0.4 changelog

Tower of Destiny room changes:
- Three Lanes: Changed some water tiles to pit tiles to fix accidental misdirection
- Chain: Added hot coals to discourage trying an unpleasant solution
Editor:
- Fixed a bug allowing duplication of player start position
- Fixed a crash when undoing room deletion or reverting changes
- Poison trail can no longer be placed in the same tile as walls or other permanent obstacles
- Winning the game while testing a world now gives the option to return to the editor rather than returning to the main menu
Bugfix:
- Fixed directional controls being displayed with a mix of both WASD and arrow keys in some circumstances
- Fixed room reset undo behavior preference applying only to undo; redo now behaves the same way
- Fixed an incorrect edge case in bomb bug fleeing behavior
- Fixed incorrect display of uncleared room count on game ending screen
- Fixed an edge case where a key could be picked up and carried by a monster under specific circumstances
- If the keyboard is disconnected during play, currently held keys no longer continue repeating
Changed files in this update