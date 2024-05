Share · View all patches · Build 14496682 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 02:19:06 UTC by Wendy

This update fixes a few more minor UI issues, including-

Scaling of character overview slots

Comparison (via right click/select) being wrong sometimes in the shop screen

Scaling of trait slots and descriptions in the bestiary screen

MP sometimes displayed incorrectly in char creator screen

Also the update fixes the issue where player rotation would be reset upon loading.

Thanks as always for playing!