hudcolor now works like racemeshcolors

hudcolor is no longer only set as a default.

now, like racemesh colors, defaults are set from the mainmenu racemesh colors menu ,, and will be saved and loaded with racemesh color profile saves and loads. profiles can be loaded and saved from the pause menu as well, but as with racemesh colors, hud color changes made in the pause menu will NOT change the defaults that were set in the pause menu. Also like racemesh colors, hud colors will be saved with the playersaves, and loaded with the playerloads ,, meaning that imported and exported games will also have these hud color changes.

This will allow course creators to tune the hud color to their racemesh colors, allowing them to theme the entire experience and including tuning the hud color to contrast the racemesh colors. Loaded games will not overwrite defaults, so loading to new colors does not affect other scenes.