New Unit - Alejandro

Alejandro rocks into battle as one of HLH's most unique characters gameplay-wise. Similar to Nurse he is a 100% support-oriented unit, but with a twist.

Alejandro has two modes, Idle Mode (when in the back position), and Rocker Mode (when in the center or front of the formation).

In Rocker Mode Alejandro can cut damage to all allies in half or double the attack power of all his teammates , but such strong boosts come at a cost. Staying in Rocker Mode for too long will cause Alejandro to lose sanity and eventually the demon that possesses Alejandro will drain your team's HP. Switching Alejandro to Idle Mode will cause his sanity to return.

This mechanic makes Alejandro unique in that he is the first unit that is specifically designed for active gameplay, suitable for challenges and other battles where you're commanding your squad rather than letting them battle entirely on their own.

Alejandro is available in v6.11 and can be recruited by first completing 20 requests or more.