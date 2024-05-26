Carth 0.1.3b

~Fixed an issue with Enemies and spawners in multiplayer

~Fixed Palisade Small not building

~Fixed Palisade Normal not building

~Fixed Palisade Large not building

~Fixed small bugs reported by discord community members

~UI work

~Fixed Dialogue spelling errors

~Fixed recipes asking for incorrect ingredients

~Continued added damageable and destroy able properties to every player built item