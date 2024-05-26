Carth 0.1.3b
~Fixed an issue with Enemies and spawners in multiplayer
~Fixed Palisade Small not building
~Fixed Palisade Normal not building
~Fixed Palisade Large not building
~Fixed small bugs reported by discord community members
~UI work
~Fixed Dialogue spelling errors
~Fixed recipes asking for incorrect ingredients
~Continued added damageable and destroy able properties to every player built item
Carth update for 26 May 2024
