 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth update for 26 May 2024

Carth 0.1.3b

Share · View all patches · Build 14496532 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 01:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth 0.1.3b
~Fixed an issue with Enemies and spawners in multiplayer
~Fixed Palisade Small not building
~Fixed Palisade Normal not building
~Fixed Palisade Large not building
~Fixed small bugs reported by discord community members
~UI work
~Fixed Dialogue spelling errors
~Fixed recipes asking for incorrect ingredients
~Continued added damageable and destroy able properties to every player built item

Changed files in this update

Depot 1526431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link