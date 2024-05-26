Fixes and New Mode +More!

This is not just a bug fix, I was dabbling with the sushi minigame and wanted to add a new mode to it. You can change the mode with the checkbox on the top right corner of the sushi game menu. Also Updated the sushi music a bit to make it flow better, and added a challenge mode version that is faster.
[New Furniture and Cat Toy]
- New Poster (Sushi Loaf Cat)
- New Tower (Summer Themed)
- New Bed (Summer Themed}
- New Cat Toy Variant (Summer Themed)
- New Wallpaper (Summer Themed)
Changed files in this update