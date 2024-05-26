 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boop a Cat update for 26 May 2024

Fixes and New Mode +More!

Share · View all patches · Build 14496424 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is not just a bug fix, I was dabbling with the sushi minigame and wanted to add a new mode to it. You can change the mode with the checkbox on the top right corner of the sushi game menu. Also Updated the sushi music a bit to make it flow better, and added a challenge mode version that is faster.

[New Furniture and Cat Toy]

  1. New Poster (Sushi Loaf Cat)
  2. New Tower (Summer Themed)
  3. New Bed (Summer Themed}
  4. New Cat Toy Variant (Summer Themed)
  5. New Wallpaper (Summer Themed)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2284681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link