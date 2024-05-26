Big patch 25-95-24

Hi all. pretty big patch today.

. Added Ground vehicle Rover ( used for on foot surface mining )

. Added planet legs ( walk around the surface and find rare ore nodes to mine )

. Added purchased ship menu ( now you can view your purchased ships and summon them when ever

you want using the key "B" )

. Added new POI ( the deep core mining laser station, hang around it and watch the show )

. Added new rare ore node that can only be found and mined using the rover and on foot )

. Fixed various bugs

. Fixed minimum payout to short cargo runs.

as always these new features often brake other things as well as have bugs themselves. so be aware and let me know via discord or steam forums if you have issues.

Enjoy the new features and let me know your thoughts