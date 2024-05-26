 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet Prospector Playtest update for 26 May 2024

Big patch 25-95-24

Share · View all patches · Build 14496304 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all. pretty big patch today.

. Added Ground vehicle Rover ( used for on foot surface mining )
. Added planet legs ( walk around the surface and find rare ore nodes to mine )
. Added purchased ship menu ( now you can view your purchased ships and summon them when ever
you want using the key "B" )
. Added new POI ( the deep core mining laser station, hang around it and watch the show )
. Added new rare ore node that can only be found and mined using the rover and on foot )
. Fixed various bugs
. Fixed minimum payout to short cargo runs.

as always these new features often brake other things as well as have bugs themselves. so be aware and let me know via discord or steam forums if you have issues.

Enjoy the new features and let me know your thoughts

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2979061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link