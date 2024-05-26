Development Build 0.225.0.17

It's time for the not-Friday dev build! I've been doing a lot of optimisation work on the galaxy side of things, and I've also implemented a YouTube player for the conference room. I need to investigate YouTube API compliance some more before we can call that feature permanent, but it's fun to play with for now at least 😄

Optimised the array-sorting code for the galaxy sectors.

Moved some of the galaxy-gen code to async functions running on the background thread.

Increased the scale of the realtime starfield so that stars/nebulae don't move about when you rotate the external ship camera.

Fixed the world-scale of the Nebulae. They were too small before, and are now correctly 100ly in diameter.

Moved the test Nebula to -25500,0,0 as it's much bigger now. That's 300ly from Sol, which is a 1hr flight time.

Optimised the nebulae shader a bit. Nebulae should now appear less bright and a bit more realistic.

Implemented a YouTube player in the Conference Room. Click the "Load URL" button and then paste in a YouTube link. It will auto play when you press enter.

Added a new light source in the Conference Room that's synced to the YouTube video. It looks awesome if you turn the room lighting off!