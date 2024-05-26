1.0.1.0 (and 1.0.1.1) Patch Notes

The balance update is here!

Wizard rabbit is playable!

The story is now in Chinese as well!

Yay!

向等待的中国玩家致歉！

故事现已在游戏中展开。

1.0.1.0 Patch Notes

The Haste status effect now moderately increases movement speed.

Luck Potion - Text corrected from "significantly" to "slightly"; this was always the case, but the text was just wrong.

Eaglewing Charm - Added significant movement speed increase

Metronome Boots - Movement speed increase slight > moderate

Winged Cap - Movement speed increase slight > moderate

Thief's Coat - Movement speed increase slight > moderate

Witch's Cloak - Added slight movement speed increase

Starry Cloak - Added slight movement speed increase

Reaper Cloak - Added slight movement speed increase

Wolf Hood - Added slight movement speed increase

Ninja Robe - Added slight movement speed increase

Kunoichi Hood - Added slight movement speed increase

Shinobi Tabi - Added slight movement speed increase

Sunflower Crown - Added slight movement speed increase

Midsummer Dress - Added slight movement speed increase

Grasswoven Bracelet - Added slight movement speed increase

Maid Outfit - Added slight movement speed increase

Shrinemaiden's Kosode - Was always a significant movement speed increase when you had a buff, but the text said it was only "slight"

Quartz Shield - Effect changed

Old Effect: Set your Defensive cooldown to 30 seconds, and reset it when a loot item with a cooldown activates (with a hidden 2.5 second cooldown)

New Effect: Sets your Defensive cooldown to 30 seconds, and when a loot item with a cooldown activates, reduces your Defensive's cooldown by the loot's cooldown

Nova Crown - Effect changed

Old Effect: Set your Special's cooldown to 30 seconds, then reset and charged it every 8 seconds

New Effect: Sets your Special's cooldown to 30 seconds, then reduces that cooldown to 1 second every 8 seconds and charges it

Those two items' effects were changed because I constantly got bug reports from people confused about how they work with moves with no cooldown. They still have many of the same strengths as before. Hopefully it's easier to predict how the new effects will work with various items and abilities before you take them.

Amethyst Bracelet - 20% damage increase > 30% damage increase

Demon Horns - 25% damage increase > 30% damage increase

Gladiator Helmet - 30% damage increase to abilities/loot with cooldowns > 20% damage increase to abilities/loot with cooldowns

I was trying to keep a consistent buff amount, where an item without any drawbacks would buff something about 20%, and items with drawbacks would be 30% or more depending on how big the drawback was.

The Gladiator Helmet broke this rule; and while I don't think it was too strong by itself necessarily, it was objectively better than some other loot items that could appear in the same chests, like Tactician's Rod.

Amethyst Bracelet and Demon Horns, however, both have drawbacks, so they've been buffed accordingly.

Flame Bow - 150 damage > 180 damage

Spiderbite Bow - 50 damage + 30 damage poison for 5 ticks > 50 damage + 40 damage poison for 5 ticks

Purification Rod - Now has a CD of 18 seconds and gives "Elegy" for 5 seconds (previously just gave Smite for 10 seconds, making it objectively worse than the Holy Greatsword)

Jade Staff - Now only requires you to use 2 Specials instead of 3

Cloud Gaurd - Invuln time 8 seconds > 5 seconds.

This one might upset people, but it was very very easy for Bruiser to get just one item or upgrade to make her completely invincible with this item; and it's even easier now that there are even more items that give movespeed. It's still possible to make a "continue moving for 100% invincibility" with this item, but it's been made more difficult than before.

ABILITY CHANGES

- Opal Primary - Now deals 250 damage in a radius around you, instead of a ranged blast. Decreases all other cooldowns (including loot) by 2 seconds each time its used.

- Saph. Primary - GCD is now 0.5 seconds, damage is 100

- Ruby Primary - Has a larger radius and deals 450 damage, with a cooldown of 4 seconds

- Garnet Primary - Deals 240 damage; you gain Flash-Str when you use your Defensive

- Emerald Primary - Deals 240 damage in a larger radius, no longer slows you down, slightly increases movement speed at all times

- Opal Special - Damage increased 280 > 360

- Saph Special - Now deals 90 damage 4 times to a larger radius, and erases bullets in a small radius around your opponent

- Garnet Special - Damage increased 280 > 380

- Defensive (Astral Seal) - Now has a cooldown of 20 seconds, with 2 uses per cooldown. Field lasts 10 seconds by default, and gives "Astra", which boosts all damage by 15%. (She can now have 100% uptime on her seal. This makes Wizard Rabbit's base DPS as high as Bruiser Rabbit, as long as she can stay within her seal)

- Opal Defensive - No longer lays down a field, and instead gives Astra for 7 seconds. Cooldown is decreased to 15 seconds.

- Saph. Defensive - Field now gives "Ghost", and lasts for 3 seconds.

- Ruby Defensive - Field now gives "Nova" (50% damage boost) and lasts for 8 seconds.

- Garnet Defensive - Field now gives "Rabbitluck" and lasts for 5 seconds

- Emerald Defensive - No longer lays down a field or gives buffs. All damage is increased by 20% at all times. Gains 3 uses per cooldown. Your movement speed is locked at its base value, and you're no longer affected by abilities or loot that slows you down

- Saph. Primary - Now deals 70 damage 4 times

- Ruby Primary - GCD 1.6 > 1.5, stops you in place for less time than before

- Saph. Secondary - No longer able to activate manually; instead activates every 10 times you deal damage

The text for this in game currently has a number of typos, it activates every 10 hits and still resets your Defensive if it has 5 seconds or less on its cooldown.

I'll fix the text in the next minor patch.

- Ruby Secondary - Deals 180 damage, no longer has a GCD, now has a cooldown of 4 seconds

- Ruby Primary - Damage increased 350 > 400, time slowed reduced to only 400ms

- Emerald Primary - Damage increased 300 > 320, now only slightly reduces movement speed

- Saph. Defensive - Now gains 2 uses per cooldown

- Garnet Defensive - Chance of procing Super increased 20% > 40%

- Emerald Defensive - Damage amount increased 10% > 15%, now fixes your movement speed to a value slightly higher than your base (regardless of other loot effects)

- Ruby Secondary - Damage 85x2 > 90x2, and now only slows movement on use, rather than stopping it completely

- Ruby Special - Now displays a countdown next to the move, showing how long before "Burn" wears off

- Ruby Defensive - Now can no longer be reset by loot or abilities

The Ruby Defensive + Garnet Secondary build was just tooooo much, sorry about that! I'm mostly okay with you finding ways to make yourself almost immortal, but making your entire party immortal from any distance was a lot.

- Primary + all Primary upgrades - Now slow you down less, and for a shorter time. Arrow fires faster

- Opal Primary - Damage increased 350 > 400

- Ruby Primary - Reworked; now applies Burn instead of its previous effect

- Garnet Primary - No longer slows you down at all

- Emerald Primary - Reworked; now has an un-resettable, unchangeable 10 second cooldown, and deals 600 damage

- Saph. Secondary - Damage increased back to 100, debuff now deals slightly more damage (150 > 200), and will automatically deal 100x2 to any enemy you apply any debuff to

- Emerald Secondary - Debuff does more damage (150 > 200)

- Ruby Secondary - Now deals 100 damage to all enemies and grants Berserk, with a 2 second GCD and 4 second cooldown

As of the current build, I forgot to put in a cooldown. Enjoy it while it lasts, I'm fixing it in the next patch

- Saph. Defensive - Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds > 3 seconds, but cooldown can no longer be affected by items. Also no longer erases bullets at destination of jump.

- Opal Primary - Now increments Special counter for 2 each time its used

- Ruby Primary - Now hits once for 650 with a cooldown of 4 seconds, charges your Secondary twice while not incrementing Special at all, range is increased

- Emerald Primary - Now only stops you in place for 1 second instead of 2

- Opal Secondary - GCD 1.6 > 1.2, now attacks a radius around you for 170 instead of being a ranged attack, increases Special counter by 2

- Emerald Secondary - Now attacks a radius around you for 170 instead of being a ranged attack, your movement speed is slightly increased at all times

- Opal Special - Damage increased 500 > 600

- Opal Defensive - Now increments Special counter for 5 each time its used

Fixed issue where using Ruby Secondary and Sapphire Special together could result in having more charges than needed to reset your Special until you used another ability

Fixed issue where her Defensive wouldn't activate "On gaining invicibility" loot effects

- Azel, the Whispering Crow - Fixed issue where, on one of her singleplayer attacks, she would never enrage

- Aus + Nimi, the Axewielder and Archer Mice - Fixed issue where, on one of their multplayer attacks, they would never enrage

- Orn, the Oakspear Mouse - Fixed issue where one of her Hard patterns was accidentally doing Normal Mode things

- Matti, the Paladin Mouse (Phase 1) - Fixed issue where, in Hard Singleplayer, she could begin knocking you back in the incorrect direction, resulting in a pattern that was very difficult to dodge

- Kuu + Pi, the Silver and Gold Dragons - One of the "Normal" difficulty attacks could occasionally create patterns that were impossible to dodge, so it has been adjusted slightly

- Final Boss - Fixed issue where the super special attack could desync, and come out early or late for people who weren't the host

- Tassha, the Snowfur Wolf - Removed knockback from her Hard Multiplayer attack. This was left in by mistake; I removed it from the Singleplayer just prior to release, but forgot to also remove it from Multiplayer. I thought I would just leave it in, since it was what it was; but after watching a lot of people struggle with the attack (as players are likely to go to the Arsenal as their first Hard Mode stage), I decided to correct the mistake and remove it.

- Merran, the Steeltooth Wolf (Phase 1) - Changed her "Tornado Slash" on Normal to be more like Hard mode, as it was pointed out by numerous players that the previous Normal Mode was actually harder

An option for "Large Text" has been added to "More Options". This doesn't work on all text in the game quite yet, but it will make item descriptions and timers larger

If you are playing solo or in Handheld mode, the Keyconfig screen has been adjusted to be more ledgible

Fonts have been adjusted to include French/Spanish characters

Color Match circles have been adjusted so that colors that might appear similar to colorblind players spin in different directions at different speeds

The visual effect for "cleaving one side" has been slightly adjusted

The visual effect for Defender's Primary and Spellsword's Primary has been slightly adjusted

Fixed issue where your unlocks could reset after finishing a run

Fixed issue where you could crash during Matti's phase 2

Fixed issue where you could crash in the leadup to the final boss

Fixed issue where Mink, the Greyeye Wolf, had the wrong color eyes in her portrait

Fixed issue where Battlemaiden Armor would behave oddly with abilities with no cooldown like Defender's Special

Fixed issue where the effect from getting shielded by Stoneskin looked incorrect

Fixed issue where players would report unlocking something to others in their lobby, even if they had already unlocked it

Fixed issue where Mermaid Scales wouldn't work on certain items/abilities that started battles on cooldown

Fixed issue where Secondaries without GCDs would trigger Altair Dagger's effects

Fixed issue where Winged Cap and Fairy Spear effects wouldn't be sent over the internet correctly

Fixed issue where the rating bar would show "Failed" for a frame directly after you defeated an opponent

Fixed issue where you could occasionally see loot by opening your inventory before opening a treasure chest

Fixed issue where the number for Druid's Garnet Secondary would fail to appear

A decent number of display issues in Japanese/Chinese have been fixed

A decent number of typos and mistakes have been fixed across all languages

SAME HOUR 1.0.1.1 HOTFIX BONUS!!