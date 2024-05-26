 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Archean update for 26 May 2024

Patch notes May 25

Share · View all patches · Build 14496138 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Crusher component, as the first machine in a series for automation and industrialization
  • Added a Data port to the Container, which outputs a key-value text object (item/stack) of its contents
  • Tweaked Gyroscope's Control input force to use a steep logarithmic curve of the speed instead of linear so as to still have good control whith a lower gyro rotation speed
  • Bugfix XenonCode button_* functions did not return a value like they should have, when used without a screen object
  • Bugfix race condition with device channel resolving in the computer
  • Network optimization for Container inventory

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2941661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link