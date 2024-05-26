- Added Crusher component, as the first machine in a series for automation and industrialization
- Added a Data port to the Container, which outputs a key-value text object (item/stack) of its contents
- Tweaked Gyroscope's Control input force to use a steep logarithmic curve of the speed instead of linear so as to still have good control whith a lower gyro rotation speed
- Bugfix XenonCode button_* functions did not return a value like they should have, when used without a screen object
- Bugfix race condition with device channel resolving in the computer
- Network optimization for Container inventory
Archean update for 26 May 2024
Patch notes May 25
