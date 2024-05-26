 Skip to content

Snacko update for 26 May 2024

0.9.3_7426 Hotfix: Curator Dialogue Softlock

Share · View all patches · Build 14496132 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:19:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally figured out why Miss Curator was being stubborn when you tried to turn in the "Charity Work" quest while she was working. It had to also fulfill the box that "you haven't talked to her today" yet.

She didn't want to say hello, so I gave her a little fixy wixy nudge, and now it should stop softlocking you when you go to turn in a quest during work hours.

Also fixed were some quest task loading issues that were crashing save files on load, or putting older save files in a softlock with the "Upgrading Tools" quest.

