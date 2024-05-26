 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR MEMOLOGY: GOYDA update for 26 May 2024

Major update of memes and iq developer! Competition for the best meme from you!

Share · View all patches · Build 14496102 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are already over a hundred reviews of the game, in connection with this we are announcing to you new memes in Goida!
-Added 50 simple meme questions;
-Changed music in the game;

  • Bugs and interface worked out;

We have already reached 50 extremely uninstructive questions and hope to continue in the same spirit, which requires the support of our community.

Perhaps the idea will go too far, and you will greet our next Memology with the cry of “Goyda!”

In this regard, we need even more of the best of the best memes... your competitions will take place here https://discord.com/invite/XtFMyCnr, that is, continuation of meme competitions is expected in the competitions-cometitions thread

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link