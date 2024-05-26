Major update of memes and iq developer! Competition for the best meme from you!

There are already over a hundred reviews of the game, in connection with this we are announcing to you new memes in Goida!

-Added 50 simple meme questions;

-Changed music in the game;

Bugs and interface worked out;

We have already reached 50 extremely uninstructive questions and hope to continue in the same spirit, which requires the support of our community.

Perhaps the idea will go too far, and you will greet our next Memology with the cry of “Goyda!”

In this regard, we need even more of the best of the best memes... your competitions will take place here https://discord.com/invite/XtFMyCnr, that is, continuation of meme competitions is expected in the competitions-cometitions thread