Fantastyc Murder Mystery Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Demo 0.0.11

Demo 0.0.11 · Build 14496011 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:09:11 UTC

What's new?

  • Level variants: Voress Castle now has 3 major variants with different rooms and item spawn points. Murderer spawns are also random for more variety.
  • Murderer-allowed location now reduced to the room they spawn in.
  • Replay reveal: Detective gets to see murderer's path and clues left after handing in the report.
  • Map fleshed out: different icons and tooltips
  • Murder rewards screen
  • Detective FOCUS mode with right-click allows interaction with footprints, blood, and winepools.
  • New detective spell: Track
  • New murderer spell: Freeze
  • New cause of death: Fall from great heights (fall damage)
  • Telekinesis now works on living NPCs. Can be used to kill by dropping someone from great heights.
  • Tutorial level
  • Bugfixes

