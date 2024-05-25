Demo 0.0.11

What's new?
- Level variants: Voress Castle now has 3 major variants with different rooms and item spawn points. Murderer spawns are also random for more variety.
- Murderer-allowed location now reduced to the room they spawn in.
- Replay reveal: Detective gets to see murderer's path and clues left after handing in the report.
- Map fleshed out: different icons and tooltips
- Murder rewards screen
- Detective FOCUS mode with right-click allows interaction with footprints, blood, and winepools.
- New detective spell: Track
- New murderer spell: Freeze
- New cause of death: Fall from great heights (fall damage)
- Telekinesis now works on living NPCs. Can be used to kill by dropping someone from great heights.
- Tutorial level
- Bugfixes
Changed files in this update