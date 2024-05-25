Updated to 1.83

Share · View all patches · Build 14495996 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy

The next Celtreos patch is live!

Minor tweaks have been made to a number of animations and effects, such as the impact animations for the Beam weapon, certain explosions, and player ship exhaust colors. The large asteroids in the “Planetary Approach” stage are now more varied.

Weapon mounts now show their current positions and trajectories with new indicators on your ship. This is especially helpful with moving mounts such as Crossover and Circular, and when multipliers are temporarily in effect, as it is easier to see where shots will be fired from.

Also, several enemies are now tougher to destroy in “Hard Difficulty” mode.

Some minor display glitches have been corrected.