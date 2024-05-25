 Skip to content

FreeJack Online Playtest update for 25 May 2024

v0.72.5 - Dash Talent Buffs & Minor Stat Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 14495964 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed various map collision issues

Adjustments

  • 'D-Style Sacrifice' talent dash amplification has been boosted 4x
  • 'Triple P-Dash SP Master' has been changed to 'Perfect Dash SP Master' which gives you 10% of your Style Points bar per Perfect Dash
  • Strength combo amplifiers have been buffed
  • Max Booster sprint speed (Speed stat effect) upper and lower range has been widened
  • Sprint Speed (Speed stat effect) received a minor reduction at the top end to accommodate for the widened Max Booster sprint speed adjustment
  • Skill animation speed (Technique stat effect) on the low end has been boosted
  • Grind speed (Agility stat effect) upper end has been reduced

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2629361
  • Loading history…
