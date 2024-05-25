v0.72.5 - Dash Talent Buffs & Minor Stat Balancing

Fixes
- Fixed various map collision issues
Adjustments
- 'D-Style Sacrifice' talent dash amplification has been boosted 4x
- 'Triple P-Dash SP Master' has been changed to 'Perfect Dash SP Master' which gives you 10% of your Style Points bar per Perfect Dash
- Strength combo amplifiers have been buffed
- Max Booster sprint speed (Speed stat effect) upper and lower range has been widened
- Sprint Speed (Speed stat effect) received a minor reduction at the top end to accommodate for the widened Max Booster sprint speed adjustment
- Skill animation speed (Technique stat effect) on the low end has been boosted
- Grind speed (Agility stat effect) upper end has been reduced
Changed files in this update