Release 1.1.9.2
- Added Serbian Cyrillic (Thanks rammba)
- Updated Steamworks to 1.6.7
Unmentioned changes in R1.1.9.1:
- Releases are now starting to be uploaded on GitHub from now on
- Fixed Kaizo-L2 being impossible
- Changed serbian hat to have a coat of arms
- Added "OnGround" and "OnCelling" attributes for the player
- Code refactored player's jump sound
- Fixed a bug where the player could stay on the celling just because of coyote
- When jumping while in air, the player makes a different jump sound (same with double jump)
- Fixed community and flag hats not displaying if they have masteries or not
- Updated locked skins/hats/icons sprites
Changed files in this update