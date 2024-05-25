 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 25 May 2024

Release 1.1.9.2

Build 14495830 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 23:09:08 UTC

  • Added Serbian Cyrillic (Thanks rammba)
  • Updated Steamworks to 1.6.7

Unmentioned changes in R1.1.9.1:

  • Releases are now starting to be uploaded on GitHub from now on
  • Fixed Kaizo-L2 being impossible
  • Changed serbian hat to have a coat of arms
  • Added "OnGround" and "OnCelling" attributes for the player
  • Code refactored player's jump sound
  • Fixed a bug where the player could stay on the celling just because of coyote
  • When jumping while in air, the player makes a different jump sound (same with double jump)
  • Fixed community and flag hats not displaying if they have masteries or not
  • Updated locked skins/hats/icons sprites

