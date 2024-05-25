 Skip to content

Aim Down Screen update for 25 May 2024

[FIX] ADS_Trinity_v4.2.1.202405261236

Build 14495804 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 22:59:08 UTC

Release Notes: ADS_Trinity_v4.2.1.202405261236

  • Fix: when deleting a loadout via the Pro-editor, the dialog was unresponsive because the app was not in focus.

