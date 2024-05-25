 Skip to content

XPlayer update for 25 May 2024

Update - May 26, 2024

Update - May 26, 2024

Build 14495756

Importing will no longer copy videos to the data folder.
Added import and export functionality to the startup window.

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2927581
