PERIMETER: Legate Edition update for 25 May 2024

Update Notes for 3.1.5

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with hotkeys on Linux when using russian layout, also helps on Windows
  • Fixed freezing in multiplayer when using terraforming tool or when desync happened
  • Added tooltip hint to auto-order basic robots with right mouse click
  • Now switching language in main menu will alternate between 2 languages without dialog, should fix language selection for SteamDeck
  • Tweaked electro units requirements as some changes broke the AI in ET maps

