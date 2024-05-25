- Fixed issues with hotkeys on Linux when using russian layout, also helps on Windows
- Fixed freezing in multiplayer when using terraforming tool or when desync happened
- Added tooltip hint to auto-order basic robots with right mouse click
- Now switching language in main menu will alternate between 2 languages without dialog, should fix language selection for SteamDeck
- Tweaked electro units requirements as some changes broke the AI in ET maps
PERIMETER: Legate Edition update for 25 May 2024
Update Notes for 3.1.5
