Update # Group Workouts 🧘‍♂️🧘🧘‍♀️

After opening one of the group workout rooms located on the second floor, you can organize group workouts at specific times during the day.

You can purchase group workout rooms from the Group Training menu on the computer.





You can set the times of the group workouts by interacting with the "Clock object" located above the room. As your level increases, you will have the right to conduct more group workouts throughout the day.

If you do not hire an instructor, you can manage the group workout yourself and earn money based on your success in the workout. If you hire an instructor, they will automatically manage the customers during the workout hour.



