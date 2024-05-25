 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 25 May 2024

5.601 More Sidekick

Share · View all patches · Build 14495556 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:33:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch with some more Sidekick mod content.

https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.601_More_Sidekick

