Tiny patch to v1.1.7

Mini patch to address some bugs and make some changes.
Fixes:
- Beat Rush, Reckless Charge, and other ability that combine attack and movement have additional checks in to prevent softlocks if the target is dead / moved unexpectedly / teleported / fall through a wormhole in spacetime.
- Running on SteamDeck is now officially recognized by the game and makes several under-the-hood changes to optimize for SteamDeck. This feature will have additional changes before Controller Update 1.2.
Changes:
- Players will now be prompted to use / not use a controller when a connection is detected. If you decline to use your controller and later change your mind, the detection can be made again in the Options Menu at any time.
