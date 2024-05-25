[beta] Unstable Release 0.10.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14495543 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 22:46:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is an unstable release, introducing new content and features that may contain bugs.

One of the biggest changes is a rebalance of all ship masses.

Alongside this is a 50% increase in thrust, turn, reverse thrust, and afterburner thrust across the board.

While newly instantiated ships have higher masses, ships already in save files will now be considerably faster. Have fun!

Some other notable additions and changes to content and mechanics are:

Various new short mission chains, including one involving the Wanderers and Mereti.

The changes to initial velocity and acceleration of missiles in v0.10.0 have been reverted.

There are now many new uninhabited planets and stations in human space.

Disabled Fighters and Drones will no longer be hit by stray projectiles; only weapons fire that specifically targets them.

Missions can "mark" systems of importance without requiring the player to visit them, and leave them marked after the player has visited.

Mission triggers and conversation actions can do various new things, including playing music, giving the player debt, and applying events immediately, instead of after at least one day.

The firing arc for a turret hardpoint can be limited.

For a complete list of changes, see the changelog. Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @1010todd, @a4358, @alexrovw, @Amazinite, @anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @AvianGeneticist, @Azure3141, @Beed-git, @bene-dictator, @brendanjones, @eebop, @EjoThims, @enot888, @Hurleveur, @joshumu, @Koranir, @lantzk, @LorenzoBolla, @lumbar527, @MCOfficer, @mOctave, @neurotrope, @OcelotWalrus, @oo13, @ovari, @Petersupes, @petervdmeer, @Quantumshark, @quyykk, @ravenshining, @RisingLeaf, @roadrunner56, @samrocketman, @Saugia, @SpearDane, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, @xxxyyyqqq12345, @ziproot, @zitchas.

If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.