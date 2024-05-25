[beta] Unstable Release 0.10.7

This is an unstable release, introducing new content and features that may contain bugs.
One of the biggest changes is a rebalance of all ship masses.
- Alongside this is a 50% increase in thrust, turn, reverse thrust, and afterburner thrust across the board.
- While newly instantiated ships have higher masses, ships already in save files will now be considerably faster. Have fun!
Some other notable additions and changes to content and mechanics are:
- Various new short mission chains, including one involving the Wanderers and Mereti.
- The changes to initial velocity and acceleration of missiles in v0.10.0 have been reverted.
- There are now many new uninhabited planets and stations in human space.
- Disabled Fighters and Drones will no longer be hit by stray projectiles; only weapons fire that specifically targets them.
- Missions can "mark" systems of importance without requiring the player to visit them, and leave them marked after the player has visited.
- Mission triggers and conversation actions can do various new things, including playing music, giving the player debt, and applying events immediately, instead of after at least one day.
- The firing arc for a turret hardpoint can be limited.
For a complete list of changes, see the changelog. Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @1010todd, @a4358, @alexrovw, @Amazinite, @anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @AvianGeneticist, @Azure3141, @Beed-git, @bene-dictator, @brendanjones, @eebop, @EjoThims, @enot888, @Hurleveur, @joshumu, @Koranir, @lantzk, @LorenzoBolla, @lumbar527, @MCOfficer, @mOctave, @neurotrope, @OcelotWalrus, @oo13, @ovari, @Petersupes, @petervdmeer, @Quantumshark, @quyykk, @ravenshining, @RisingLeaf, @roadrunner56, @samrocketman, @Saugia, @SpearDane, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, @xxxyyyqqq12345, @ziproot, @zitchas.
If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.
Changed depots in internal branch