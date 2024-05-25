 Skip to content

Containment Zone update for 25 May 2024

Mini-Patch 1

Build 14495509 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:59:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed UI issues in Main Menu and credits scenes
-Fixed issues with triggers
-fixed small localization issues, Russian voicelines
-fixed Russian Mercenary behavior with reloading while running.
-fixed loading screen issue

