 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 25 May 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 2.0.11) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14495496 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 2.0.11) - Minor Update

  • Added the option to disable action indicators for tool actions (chopping, fishing, mining, ect)
  • Bug Fix: Fixed some small pathing fixing in Barghia and the slave pits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link