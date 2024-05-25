Empire Chronicles (Version 2.0.11) - Minor Update
- Added the option to disable action indicators for tool actions (chopping, fishing, mining, ect)
- Bug Fix: Fixed some small pathing fixing in Barghia and the slave pits.
