Small Improvements and Fixes

Improvements
- When holding a part, you can directly put it into a storage, without opening the menu. (using grab/drop button) . Without this, too heavy / big parts were immposible to store, until now)
- When browsing storage, item can be also taken directly to your hand, without tranfering it to your inventory.
- Stat bars now flash when percentage is low. They also hide when full, and some show again when value is lower than 75%
Bugs fixed:
- Thatch plate can now be used in Thatch building plans again
- Impossible to build certain building plans with Items straight from players inventory.
- Furnace Plan started to tick and burn when item added to it's build.
- Exit the storage menu, when draging items between storages, did not cancel dragging opperation
- Store all button now stores only correct type of items based on inventory type
Known issue, contextual message says "E" instead of "left mouse" to directly store to inventory, from player's hand
Changed files in this update