Captain Edward update for 25 May 2024

More Improvements!!!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed player getting stuck on the arch ways in the past timeline.
Fixed some breakables from randomly floating (still WIP)
Brought back the videos section in the main menu.

