 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroic Kingdom: Origins update for 25 May 2024

Patch 2024.5.25.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14495338 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Vorenthis The Undying's Garb (Electric) was not registering properly (causing players to be invisible).
  • Fixed an issue where boss icons were visible all the time (if this still happens please let us know).

New:

  • Removed the outline on items due to player feedback, as it seems to break some of the immersion.
  • Adjusted the action bar to be a bit lower (players felt it was a bit too high).
  • Added cloaks to Vorenthis loot.
  • Added cloaks to Vorenthis Garb's.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2815831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link