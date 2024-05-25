Patch 2024.5.25.1

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Vorenthis The Undying's Garb (Electric) was not registering properly (causing players to be invisible).
- Fixed an issue where boss icons were visible all the time (if this still happens please let us know).
New:
- Removed the outline on items due to player feedback, as it seems to break some of the immersion.
- Adjusted the action bar to be a bit lower (players felt it was a bit too high).
- Added cloaks to Vorenthis loot.
- Added cloaks to Vorenthis Garb's.
