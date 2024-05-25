Pinhead Adventures: 0.1.12: Pin Polish

Share · View all patches · Build 14495256 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Adventurers! This week we have a few updates that will enhance the experience and sandbox we are building. On top of a bunch of under the hood changes and fixes, we have all of this fresh off the press for you to enjoy!

Pinhead

New hurt effect when low health

Added statue collection effect to the pinhead

Fixed a situation causing the swinging and shooting to trigger twice

Fixed the face slide animation getting stuck when tripped

Swooper

Fixed swooper diving at player while holding something

Will now hold the Spitter for longer in the air

Fixed swooper sometimes not coming out of a stalled state

Spitter

Shoots Spit faster while being carried

Spitter will shoot more consistently while being carried

Explosive Barrels

Small optimization for explosive barrel explosion

