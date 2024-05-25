Pinhead Adventures: 0.1.12: Pin Polish

Hello Adventurers! This week we have a few updates that will enhance the experience and sandbox we are building. On top of a bunch of under the hood changes and fixes, we have all of this fresh off the press for you to enjoy!
Pinhead
New hurt effect when low health
Added statue collection effect to the pinhead
Fixed a situation causing the swinging and shooting to trigger twice
Fixed the face slide animation getting stuck when tripped
Swooper
Fixed swooper diving at player while holding something
Will now hold the Spitter for longer in the air
Fixed swooper sometimes not coming out of a stalled state
Spitter
Shoots Spit faster while being carried
Spitter will shoot more consistently while being carried
Explosive Barrels
Small optimization for explosive barrel explosion
Changed files in this update