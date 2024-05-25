 Skip to content

Pinhead Adventures update for 25 May 2024

Pinhead Adventures: 0.1.12: Pin Polish

Share · View all patches · Build 14495256 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers! This week we have a few updates that will enhance the experience and sandbox we are building. On top of a bunch of under the hood changes and fixes, we have all of this fresh off the press for you to enjoy!

Pinhead
New hurt effect when low health
Added statue collection effect to the pinhead
Fixed a situation causing the swinging and shooting to trigger twice
Fixed the face slide animation getting stuck when tripped

Swooper
Fixed swooper diving at player while holding something
Will now hold the Spitter for longer in the air
Fixed swooper sometimes not coming out of a stalled state

Spitter
Shoots Spit faster while being carried
Spitter will shoot more consistently while being carried

Explosive Barrels
Small optimization for explosive barrel explosion

As always, find us on the forums, X, or Youtube!

