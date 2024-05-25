v1.21 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed the text for the vending machine event when using a robot girl to bypass the skill check.
- Fixed a few weekly dialogues getting cut short for the following species: Angel, Neko, Kitsune, Slime, Arachne, and Lamia.
- Fixed a few personality dialogues getting cut short.
- Fixed a few cutscene dialogues showing in the wrong order.
- Fixed a few NPC dialogues showing in the wrong order.
- Fixed idle pose skill graphic alignments for larger species. Example: pipe smoke on centaurs and arachne
- You can no longer go to the weekend without completing the shrine tutorial by clicking where the next week button would appear during the opening cutscene.
- The town clock will no longer briefly show in the opening cutscene.
- Fixed an overlap between the last item slot and the embark button in the dungeon prep screen. This would make players remove the last item from their cart when they entered the dungeon if they bought all 12 consumables.
- Fixed embark and back button activation size in the dungeon prep screen to be accurate to the graphic.
- The immunity idol will now block status effects outside of battle as well.
- Bees will now show their neck fluff in their portraits. Issue caused by palette rework.
- Reworked zombie eye colors in their portraits. Previously their eyelids on their stitched side were colored incorrectly after the palette rework.
- Fixed all eye portraits having "eyelashes" caused by palette rework
- Fixed zombie sprites not showing the correct sclera and iris colors during certain animations.
- Monster girls no longer show themselves in the ground when they die in battle.
- Fixed an issue where leaving a dungeon by sacrificing your loot would not correctly sell artifacts.
- Fixed a bug where events that check both species and skills were ignoring the species.
- Fixed an issue where some events would display the wrong name in the results screen.
- Fixed zombie play dead redirecting to the user instead of an ally
- Fixed how skill checks were being calculated. Before, skill checks could randomly be between (floor level and floor level3)(510/30). This meant past tier 1, even max level teams had a chance of failing every skill check. This has been changed to random(floor level)*(420/30) which should give everyone a more consistent experience past tier 1, while maintaining the stat scaling. How luck affects event results has not been changed, meaning luck will be more impactful.
