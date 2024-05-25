Hotfix 0.7.016

Bug fix
- Show map while in battle is possible by clicking "M" (This will break the game)
- Swapping bottle ships can make caves get full light.
- Show menu and map are now blocked while the player is walking from inside to outside or the opposite to prevent certain bugs.
- Mateo's locksmith shop was infront of dragged item.
- Food Ration HUD is removed (will come back if/when it is a in-game function)
- Loading screen (black fade) no longer pause when open menu
- Locked player inventory was not grey (visual)
- Sir Jasper's delivery of artifacts "steals" item but does not complete the request.
New
- Save and Sleep button on the world map is now always active when sailing.
- Llama Head droprate increased
- Rock and iceberg hitbox is slightly decreased on world map (is still not very accurate)
- Fast Reloader skill updated
