Seablip update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix 0.7.016

Build 14495244 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:13:04 UTC

Bug fix

  • Show map while in battle is possible by clicking "M" (This will break the game)
  • Swapping bottle ships can make caves get full light.
  • Show menu and map are now blocked while the player is walking from inside to outside or the opposite to prevent certain bugs.
  • Mateo's locksmith shop was infront of dragged item.
  • Food Ration HUD is removed (will come back if/when it is a in-game function)
  • Loading screen (black fade) no longer pause when open menu
  • Locked player inventory was not grey (visual)
  • Sir Jasper's delivery of artifacts "steals" item but does not complete the request.

New

  • Save and Sleep button on the world map is now always active when sailing.
  • Llama Head droprate increased
  • Rock and iceberg hitbox is slightly decreased on world map (is still not very accurate)
  • Fast Reloader skill updated

