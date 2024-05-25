[BETA] Patch #5.5 - HUD Improvements, New Menu, Fixes

Hey all! Pushing out a patch here. Just wanted to say, patches will be slowing down. Not massively, they'll still arrive, but I wanted to take some cooldown time over the weekend! To compensate, the next patch will be a bit of a big one, introducing a new weapon! Stay tuned:)

PATCH NOTES 0.0.5.5

NEW

Tutorial Page explaining the goal of the game

Added a Tutorial achievement

CHANGES

Added a Level counter to the bottom-left

Relocated the Shield cooldown symbol to the top-left

Redesigned Main Menu

'Escape' now quits the game



FIXES

Fixed an issue causing invincibility when meeting certain conditions

Fixed "Return to Menu" button not working on controls screen

Fixed an issue causing Pause menu to crash the game

As always, if you experience bugs please report them as soon as possible, with a description of what you did to cause it. Despite being a slow-down in patches, I'll work to push out bug fixes as often as I can.