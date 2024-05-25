 Skip to content

Rocky Mayhem update for 25 May 2024

[BETA] Patch #5.5 - HUD Improvements, New Menu, Fixes

[BETA] Patch #5.5 - HUD Improvements, New Menu, Fixes
Last edited 25 May 2024

Hey all! Pushing out a patch here. Just wanted to say, patches will be slowing down. Not massively, they'll still arrive, but I wanted to take some cooldown time over the weekend! To compensate, the next patch will be a bit of a big one, introducing a new weapon! Stay tuned:)

PATCH NOTES 0.0.5.5

NEW

  • Tutorial Page explaining the goal of the game
  • Added a Tutorial achievement
CHANGES
  • Added a Level counter to the bottom-left
  • Relocated the Shield cooldown symbol to the top-left
  • Redesigned Main Menu
  • 'Escape' now quits the game
FIXES
  • Fixed an issue causing invincibility when meeting certain conditions
  • Fixed "Return to Menu" button not working on controls screen
  • Fixed an issue causing Pause menu to crash the game

As always, if you experience bugs please report them as soon as possible, with a description of what you did to cause it. Despite being a slow-down in patches, I'll work to push out bug fixes as often as I can.

