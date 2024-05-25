[BETA] Patch #5.5 - HUD Improvements, New Menu, Fixes

Hey all! Pushing out a patch here. Just wanted to say, patches will be slowing down. Not massively, they'll still arrive, but I wanted to take some cooldown time over the weekend! To compensate, the next patch will be a bit of a big one, introducing a new weapon! Stay tuned:)
PATCH NOTES 0.0.5.5
NEW
- Tutorial Page explaining the goal of the game
- Added a Tutorial achievement
CHANGES
- Added a Level counter to the bottom-left
- Relocated the Shield cooldown symbol to the top-left
- Redesigned Main Menu
- 'Escape' now quits the game
-
FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing invincibility when meeting certain conditions
- Fixed "Return to Menu" button not working on controls screen
- Fixed an issue causing Pause menu to crash the game
As always, if you experience bugs please report them as soon as possible, with a description of what you did to cause it. Despite being a slow-down in patches, I'll work to push out bug fixes as often as I can.
