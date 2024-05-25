Build 1.1 - Minigames, New Shizu H-scene, new GUI. and many improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 14495139 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

First of all I'd love to thank everyone for their support, patience, and constructive criticism guiding us towards which areas to improve/change/remove!

Our launch was a lot sooner than we'd have otherwise liked due to a change in personal situation beyond our control, as well as not wishing to miss out on the promotional opportunity of the Hexpo live stream (Shoutout to them!), and as such was certainly less polished than we'd have otherwise the launch build to be.

However, with your help, we've been able to swiftly identify bugs, areas of improvement, and what you loved so we know to add more of; all of which we have been adding to/fixing in the game as quickly as possible!

Added new voiced Shizu sex scene featuring the wonderful @CinderDryadVA! As an early thank you for your patience with us patching post-launch! <3

Bug fixed and refined new ending scene(for content so far)!

Added new lockpicking minigame! (SFX coming within 24 hours!)

Added new Armory minigame! (SFX coming within 24 hours!)

Transitions only occur with new dialogues/sex scenes, not minigames!

Added back, history, and auto forwarding buttons (Previous implementation of character animation/characters per second messed with this functionality and has since been removed)

Added new voiced Shizu dialogue

Added dialogue improvements throughout

New animated profile pictures available in the points shop!

Added beginning and ending screens to Minigames (Will update when overhauling minigames to progress towards sex scenes not all dialogues)

Assets added for shooting range minigame ready to implement

Added custom GUI assets for decisions

Correction to credits to include our wonderfully talented pixel artist

Secondly, here's what you've got to look forward to (as soon as within the next 24 hours!)

A detailed roadmap of all the FREE content we'll be updating the game with throughout it's lifecycle, so you know what you've got to look forward to in the very near future!

The fourth and final minigame to be added!

Complete SFX overhaul, to bring the minigames, dialogue scenes, and menus to life!

Once again, the support we've received has been tremendous and the patience you've had for us as a tiny development team has been both immensely appreciated and tremendous motivation to make this as polished and as enjoyable an experience as possible.