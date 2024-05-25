- Fixed bug with bosses not resetting properly (in particular final bossfights)
- Fixed bug with being able to use radio to dodge damage and stun enemies
- Turned on Vsync by default (would appreciate feedback in case people would prefer option to turn this off/on)
The Tower on the Borderland update for 25 May 2024
Update notes 25/05/2024
