DLC enabled

Improvements and fixes:

Activating the ability to load a DLC.

Improvements were made to the model and textures of the circulation pumps.

Improvements were made so that removing the AO battery does not affect performance.

Added Project Booster section in the game credits.

Added the Nuclear sponsors billboard in the entrance of the plant (near the core door).

Added a new difficulty level: Apprentice

Added step-by-step tutorial for guided startup at Apprentice level.

Removed the ability to change the difficulty level during gameplay.

Fixed bug in resistance bank wear calculation.

Fixed bug that prevented collecting the geiger counter from the floor inside the elevator.

Fixed bug of the inlet and outlet valves of the ion column, which did not initially show their correct opening value.

Fixed bug that allowed water pump to be changed in the tablet's market app when the location selection form was open.

Fixed bug in the tooltip of the "Power capacity" meter of the electric generating turbine.

Fixed bug of the sound of the internal doors of the control room, which did not respect the volume set by the player.