 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Watch Out For Goblins! Playtest update for 25 May 2024

WOFG! Playtest Changelog 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14495077 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tutorial area and pages to teach players how to play.
  • Changes to physics settings to better stabilize goblin ragdolls.
  • Bug fixes for bugs caused by re-spawning goblins.
  • More sound effects and improvements to the SFX system for split-screen multiplayer.
  • Added prompts to activate minigames in multiplayer. Minigames no longer require all goblins to gather in one place before they can start.
  • New background music.
  • Smaller performance optimizations and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2973891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link