- Added tutorial area and pages to teach players how to play.
- Changes to physics settings to better stabilize goblin ragdolls.
- Bug fixes for bugs caused by re-spawning goblins.
- More sound effects and improvements to the SFX system for split-screen multiplayer.
- Added prompts to activate minigames in multiplayer. Minigames no longer require all goblins to gather in one place before they can start.
- New background music.
- Smaller performance optimizations and bug fixes.
Watch Out For Goblins! Playtest update for 25 May 2024
WOFG! Playtest Changelog 0.2
