Sketchy's Contract update for 25 May 2024

Hotfix 0.0.5.1 is live!

25 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATES

  • Added the evil elevator face to Sector Zero which was missing.
  • Added railings throughout the Level 1 area of Sector Zero. If you jump over the railing willingly, that’s on you.
  • Added door open/close buttons outside of the ship located on the ship’s leg so that players can get into the ship from the outside.
  • Added the new furniture on display at the furniture NPC.
  • Added the Level 1 and Level 2 colored doors to the left and right travel platform forms on Port Aeriss.
  • Greed description has been updated.
  • Greed health reduced and damage reduced.
  • Hatchling and crawler base health reduced.
  • All outside creature health reduced.
  • Jelloti movement speed reduced, and description has been updated.
  • Doppelganger’s health and damage reduced.
  • Mimic health reduced.
  • The pulse rifle now heats up in over 5 seconds and cools down in 2 seconds. This provides greater upkeep time on damage will low downtime. The Pulse Rife heats up 60% faster but cools down 50% faster and deals 50 DPS up from 40 DPS.
  • Max suit XP is 60% per day. The Maximum Suit XP gain per day has been reduced from 60% to 40%.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue causing the player’s Helmet to not follow robot dance.
  • Fixed multiple incorrect names of new food items.
  • Fixed multiple incorrect food item descriptions.
  • Fixed an issue where the potted plant was not held correctly on other clients’ screens.
  • Fixed am issue where Subject 6 was not playing its death animation.
  • Fixed an issue where new 1-handed hatchlings and crawlers were not shrinking down into the meat freezer correctly causing issues with interacting with the meat freezer.
  • Fixed an issue where the new Squidish AI from Port Aeriss was not shrinking at all.
  • Fixed an issue where some old values of max plush quantities were still displaying. Some quantities limits were reduced for performance reasons.
  • Fixed an issue where falling damage was not being applied at Sector Zero.
  • Fixed an issue where falling to the bottom of Sector Zero does not kill the player and leaves them stuck.
  • Fixed an issue where activating teleporter nodeB displayed nodeA.
  • Fixed an issue where duplicate sessions would appear in the lobby search results.
  • Fixed an issue where private sessions would appear in the lobby search results.
  • Fixed an issue where the ship collected quota display would sometimes show negative.
  • Fixed an issue where the ship collected quota display would drop to zero when traveling back to Sketchy’s.

