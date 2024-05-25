Hotfix 0.0.5.1 is live!

UPDATES
- Added the evil elevator face to Sector Zero which was missing.
- Added railings throughout the Level 1 area of Sector Zero. If you jump over the railing willingly, that’s on you.
- Added door open/close buttons outside of the ship located on the ship’s leg so that players can get into the ship from the outside.
- Added the new furniture on display at the furniture NPC.
- Added the Level 1 and Level 2 colored doors to the left and right travel platform forms on Port Aeriss.
- Greed description has been updated.
- Greed health reduced and damage reduced.
- Hatchling and crawler base health reduced.
- All outside creature health reduced.
- Jelloti movement speed reduced, and description has been updated.
- Doppelganger’s health and damage reduced.
- Mimic health reduced.
- The pulse rifle now heats up in over 5 seconds and cools down in 2 seconds. This provides greater upkeep time on damage will low downtime.
The Pulse Rife heats up 60% faster but cools down 50% faster and deals 50 DPS up from 40 DPS.
- Max suit XP is 60% per day.
The Maximum Suit XP gain per day has been reduced from 60% to 40%.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing the player’s Helmet to not follow robot dance.
- Fixed multiple incorrect names of new food items.
- Fixed multiple incorrect food item descriptions.
- Fixed an issue where the potted plant was not held correctly on other clients’ screens.
- Fixed am issue where Subject 6 was not playing its death animation.
- Fixed an issue where new 1-handed hatchlings and crawlers were not shrinking down into the meat freezer correctly causing issues with interacting with the meat freezer.
- Fixed an issue where the new Squidish AI from Port Aeriss was not shrinking at all.
- Fixed an issue where some old values of max plush quantities were still displaying. Some quantities limits were reduced for performance reasons.
- Fixed an issue where falling damage was not being applied at Sector Zero.
- Fixed an issue where falling to the bottom of Sector Zero does not kill the player and leaves them stuck.
- Fixed an issue where activating teleporter nodeB displayed nodeA.
- Fixed an issue where duplicate sessions would appear in the lobby search results.
- Fixed an issue where private sessions would appear in the lobby search results.
- Fixed an issue where the ship collected quota display would sometimes show negative.
- Fixed an issue where the ship collected quota display would drop to zero when traveling back to Sketchy’s.
-
Changed files in this update