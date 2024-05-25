GraveBond 3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14494978 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy

The "major graphics and other quality fixes" update is finally here. This update includes, as mentioned in the previous post:

All enemy sprites, in battle, are updated.

Some of the face portraits are updated

Some of the character spirites are updated

Some of the battle sprites are updated

Sound effects are added to the player's footsteps

Player and party have new running animations

Control configurations are added to make the game more accessible



But this update also comes with some changes that were not planned or mentioned in the previous post:

Experience costs have been added to the respect system, to make it less unbalanced

The player can now choose beetween playing as a boy or a girl

Some of the dialogue has been changed

Dante and Sealena have been given more backstory

More sound effects have been added to the game

Some new characters have been added to the game



There may be some further updates down the line, but they will be small.

Development for the "UFO. ending" update have also been proceeding and it is still estimated to be released on October 30th 2025.