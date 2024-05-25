GraveBond 3.0

The "major graphics and other quality fixes" update is finally here. This update includes, as mentioned in the previous post:
- All enemy sprites, in battle, are updated.
- Some of the face portraits are updated
- Some of the character spirites are updated
- Some of the battle sprites are updated
- Sound effects are added to the player's footsteps
- Player and party have new running animations
- Control configurations are added to make the game more accessible
But this update also comes with some changes that were not planned or mentioned in the previous post:
- Experience costs have been added to the respect system, to make it less unbalanced
- The player can now choose beetween playing as a boy or a girl
- Some of the dialogue has been changed
- Dante and Sealena have been given more backstory
- More sound effects have been added to the game
- Some new characters have been added to the game
There may be some further updates down the line, but they will be small.
Development for the "UFO. ending" update have also been proceeding and it is still estimated to be released on October 30th 2025.
