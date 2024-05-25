 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Linear Calamity Playtest update for 25 May 2024

Update 0.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14494973 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Weapon

Night's Envy: unlocked by collecting a carnage page and giving it to the witch.

Bug fixes

Small dialogue bug when collecting a page.
Level sizes should be more consistent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2901281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link