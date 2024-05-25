 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

电竞教父 update for 25 May 2024

v1.0.13 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14494876 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the issue of errors occurring in the new save of daily training.
-Improved compatibility of daily training with old save.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link